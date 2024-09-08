US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen spoke over the weekend at on Saturday at the Texas Tribune Festival.
Bloomberg (gated) summarised her comments:
- "For the US, the kinds of metrics that we would monitor that would summarize risks — whether it’s asset valuations or a good degree of leverage — things look good, I don’t see red lights flashing”
- “While there are risks, it really has been amazing to be able to get inflation down as meaningfully as we have” while maintaining strong growth
- “This is what most people would call a soft landing.”
- “I’m attentive to downside risks” on employment, she said, adding that job growth is solid.
Not a controversial view from Yellen. Though some will disagree.