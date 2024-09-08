US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen spoke over the weekend at on Saturday at the Texas Tribune Festival.

Bloomberg (gated) summarised her comments:

"For the US, the kinds of metrics that we would monitor that would summarize risks — whether it’s asset valuations or a good degree of leverage — things look good, I don’t see red lights flashing”

“While there are risks, it really has been amazing to be able to get inflation down as meaningfully as we have” while maintaining strong growth

“This is what most people would call a soft landing.”

“I’m attentive to downside risks” on employment, she said, adding that job growth is solid.

Not a controversial view from Yellen. Though some will disagree.