US Treasury Secretary Yellen comments via news sources:

  • Economists who predicted that taming inflation would require very high unemployment are 'eating their words'
  • Not seeing usual signs of weakening labor market that would bring fears of recession
  • U.S. Growth will come down, but not seeing weakness on spending side of economy
  • Demand continues to be adequate to power US Economy forward at trend-growth-like rates

Also comments on geopolitics from Yellen:

  • US would be 'responsible for Ukraine's defeat' if Biden funding request fails to win approval by congress
  • US aid to Ukraine 'utterly essential' to keep government operating, maintain IMF financial support to Ukraine
