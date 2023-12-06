US Treasury Secretary Yellen comments via news sources:
- Economists who predicted that taming inflation would require very high unemployment are 'eating their words'
- Not seeing usual signs of weakening labor market that would bring fears of recession
- U.S. Growth will come down, but not seeing weakness on spending side of economy
- Demand continues to be adequate to power US Economy forward at trend-growth-like rates
Also comments on geopolitics from Yellen:
- US would be 'responsible for Ukraine's defeat' if Biden funding request fails to win approval by congress
- US aid to Ukraine 'utterly essential' to keep government operating, maintain IMF financial support to Ukraine