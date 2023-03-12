American banking system is safe and well-capitalised
Been working all weekend with regulators to design appropriate policy
Can't provide further details at this time
Want to make sure troubles at one bank cannot create contagion to others
Certainly not looking at repeating bank bailouts of past
When asked about if a deal can be expected before Monday markets open, she says that they are working to address the situation "in a timely way". Given that and her lack of consternation in the other remarks, it seems like the outcome might be a given already - all there's left is to figure out the timing of things.