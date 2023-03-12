yellen
  • American banking system is safe and well-capitalised
  • Been working all weekend with regulators to design appropriate policy
  • Can't provide further details at this time
  • Want to make sure troubles at one bank cannot create contagion to others
  • Certainly not looking at repeating bank bailouts of past

When asked about if a deal can be expected before Monday markets open, she says that they are working to address the situation "in a timely way". Given that and her lack of consternation in the other remarks, it seems like the outcome might be a given already - all there's left is to figure out the timing of things.

