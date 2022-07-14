Russia-Ukraine conflict causing negative spillover effects

Particularly on higher energy prices and rising food insecurity

Nothing that hasn't already been said by Yellen. The optics of inflation being "over 9%" isn't pretty and that will also rile up the Fed, leading to the likely 100 bps rate hike in two weeks' time now. It is clear that inflation is more broad-based than anticipated but the question is how will that play into the economic outlook next in the latter stages of this year and next year as recession risks rise.