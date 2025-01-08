Comments from the outgoing US Treasury Secretary:

Labor market has cooled but it's in a good state

The main factor in inflation was shortages

Spending on covid may have added a little bit to inflation

Term premium in fixed income looks to have gone up, has begun to normalize

Fiscal policy needs to be put on a sustainable course

Recent data suggests the path of interest rates may be higher than people expected

Expiring tax cuts need to be handled in a responsible way

If IRS funding is repealed, it could be a $800 billion hit to deficit

I don't see anything groundbreaking here or notable. Mostly stating the obvious, which Yellen made a career out of doing.