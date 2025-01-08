There's a subtext here that's important for oil

Comments from the outgoing US Treasury Secretary:

  • Labor market has cooled but it's in a good state
  • The main factor in inflation was shortages
  • Spending on covid may have added a little bit to inflation
  • Term premium in fixed income looks to have gone up, has begun to normalize
  • Fiscal policy needs to be put on a sustainable course
  • Recent data suggests the path of interest rates may be higher than people expected
  • Expiring tax cuts need to be handled in a responsible way
  • If IRS funding is repealed, it could be a $800 billion hit to deficit

I don't see anything groundbreaking here or notable. Mostly stating the obvious, which Yellen made a career out of doing.