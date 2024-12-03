Opposition party members say the entrance to parliament is blocked as they try to overturn a shock announcement by the president of martial law in South Korea.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said "Yoon declared martial law illegally and unconstitutionally against the people". He said members of the military may try to arrest lawmakers.

The South Korean won is down about 1% and trading at a two-year low.

The market was caught off guard by the announcement and it led to a bid in bonds and the yen. Market participants are wondering whether this is about budget measures or something darker.

After the initial drop in yields, there is some retracement.