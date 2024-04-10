Standard Chartered shared some of their thoughts on possible Yen intervention:

Expecting intervention above 152, but actual line in the sand likely somewhat higher and variable.

As markets are stretched short JPY the intervention should succeed, but Japan might have to spend more than they did in 2022.

A strong beat in US CPI that forces US yields higher could diminish effectiveness of intervention.

JPY short positioning at highest since 2007 but don’t expect intervention until US CPI and post-CPI reaction has played out.