USD/JPY is tracking higher abiove 155.00 despite supportive comments from Suzuki and Ueda.

But, the US dollar strength is spread more widely. CAD a notable loser again, while EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD and CHF are also offered lower. Gold is under 2310.

Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news, there is little to point to here in Asia as a smoking gun supporting the dollar. Its contuiing on its overnight move.

USD/JPY update, 'cause its everyone's favourite right now: