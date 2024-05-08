USD/JPY is tracking higher abiove 155.00 despite supportive comments from Suzuki and Ueda.
- Yen falls deeper in the hole. FinMin Suzuki keeps on digging: "No comment on intervention"
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says monetary policy does not seek to control forex rates
- Japan finance minister Suzuki says he is watching FX movement with a sense of urgency
But, the US dollar strength is spread more widely. CAD a notable loser again, while EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD and CHF are also offered lower. Gold is under 2310.
Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news, there is little to point to here in Asia as a smoking gun supporting the dollar. Its contuiing on its overnight move.
USD/JPY update, 'cause its everyone's favourite right now: