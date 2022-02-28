That might be indicative of some improvement in market sentiment but it again shows much of the resilience of the aussie and kiwi throughout the whole Russia-Ukraine ordeal since the beginning.

There are still cautionary tones across other asset classes with equities down markedly and Treasury yields keeping lower, but they aren't looking as dire as the opening stages today at least.

In essence, the same can be said for major currencies with USD/JPY now trading up to 115.58 from 114.98 at the open. Here's a look at the other yen pairs that are looking poised to close the opening gap lower today: