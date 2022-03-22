USD/JPY continues to trade at fresh six-year highs, holding at 120.40 levels at the moment.

The earlier jump in the pair and in Treasury yields bolstered the dollar slightly but the greenback has now seen its early advance evaporate. This comes as equities are pushing higher as the risk mood is faring better despite higher yields.

European indices are up around 0.5% to 0.7% while S&P 500 futures are now up 0.4% on the day.

EUR/USD has come up from 1.0960 to 1.1010, retesting its 200-hour moving average. Meanwhile, GBP/USD has turned around a drop from 1.3130 to 1.3185 though key resistance is still seen at 1.3200.

AUD/USD is also higher on the day now, up from 0.7380 to 0.7415 with AUD/JPY up by 1% and making its way towards 90.00: