A snippet from the Wall Street Journal on the lower yen in Tokyo trade so far today./ In brief:

  • yen weakens
  • Japanese authorities’ verbal warnings appear to be losing effectiveness

Citing CBA analysts:

  • Market reaction to Japanese Finance Minister Kato’s comments on Tuesday was much smaller compared with Friday
  • “If words cease to have the desired impact, it may take action from the Ministry of Finance to get the desired impact on the JPY,”
  • risk of market intervention by Japanese authorities to support the yen at any time

***

Other analysts are not warning o yen intervention at any time, eyeing 160 as the trigger level:

