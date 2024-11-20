A snippet from the Wall Street Journal on the lower yen in Tokyo trade so far today./ In brief:
- yen weakens
- Japanese authorities’ verbal warnings appear to be losing effectiveness
Citing CBA analysts:
- Market reaction to Japanese Finance Minister Kato’s comments on Tuesday was much smaller compared with Friday
- “If words cease to have the desired impact, it may take action from the Ministry of Finance to get the desired impact on the JPY,”
- risk of market intervention by Japanese authorities to support the yen at any time
***
Other analysts are not warning o yen intervention at any time, eyeing 160 as the trigger level: