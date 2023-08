The US dollar has turned higher alongside Treasury yields. We've seen this a few times in early US trading at the times of maximum liquidity.

Yields are still slightly lower ont he day at the long end up US 10s have moved up to 4.336% from a low of 4.306% in the past hour. That's spilled over into a broad US dollar bid, including a fresh low in the euro at 1.0864.

US 10y yields

Stock futures are facing some pressure but it's counteracted by relentless buying in NVDA ahead of tomorrow's report.