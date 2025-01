US yields are moving back toward unchanged after moving up about three – four basis points out the curve. The two-year yield is still up around 2.3 basis points at 4.227%, but off its high of 4.263%..

2-year yield 4.227%, +2.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.353%, +0.9 basis points. The high yield was 4.398%

10 year yield 4.552%, +0.4 basis points. The high yield was 4.59%

30 year yield 4.792%, +0.3 basis points. The high yield was at 4.818%