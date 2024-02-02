Wow. A big miss to the upside in the US jobs report with NFP rising by the largest since January 2023. The market is pricing in 128 basis points of easing in 2024 vs 139 basis points at the start.

The question is how accurate is the data? Did seasonals miss?

Before the release, the stock futures were implying:

Dow +36 points

S&P +30.81

Nasdaq +175 points

In the US debt market, the prerelease data showed:

2- year yield 4.235% at 4.7 basis points

5-year yield 3.848% +3.9 basis points

10 year 3.893% +3.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.125% +2.3 basis points

The snapshot now shows:

Dow Industrial Average -83.0 points

S&P index up 12 points

NASDAQ index of 94 point

In the US debt market:

two year yield 4.37% +17.6 basis points

5-year yield 3.9.8 percent +15.2 basis points

10 year yield 3.978% +11.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.178% +7.6 basis points

Looking at the US dollar, it has risen sharply (more to come):