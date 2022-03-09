Zelensky Putin boxing meme

There's been further 'risk on' or 'war off' moves on this headline.

The euro hit 1.1048 on this, adding another 40 pips and WTI  crude oil  fell further to $116.12.

Russia has made four key demands:

  • Constitutional reform to guarantee 'neutrality' (not joining NATO)
  • Recognition of LPR and DPR
  • Cease military action
  • Acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory

Earlier in the week, Russia said it would stop military operations 'in a moment'.

The aide today said they can discuss neutrality but need security guarantees. He also said they 'won't trade a single inch of territories'.

So all the talk of a 'deal' is great but there might be a big gap in the sides.