- Ukraine president Zelensky's said late Monday was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine security
- says it's a compromise for everyone: for the West which doesn't know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine which once a security guarantees and for Russia, which doesn't want to further NATO expansion
- called for direct talks with Russian Pres. Putin
- says it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war unless he meets face-to-face
- Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the Eastern Donbass region held by Russian backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees
