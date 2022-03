Almost 6,000 Russians have been killed in 6 days of war

If you're going to want to poke the bear, you'd better be ready for when it wakes up. Even with the bloodshed, there's still a sense that hostilities can be ramped up much further - especially on Russia's part. They may be holding back because of how it may be perceived globally but we'll see if and how Putin's appetite will change in the days ahead.