The missile was reportedly fired from Astrakhan and targeted critical infrastructure in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The city was also hit by other strikes involving several cruise missiles and a medium range ballistic missile.

Going back to the ICBM, it would be the first that such a long range weapon has been used in the conflict between the two countries. So far, Moscow has just said that they have "nothing to say on this topic".

The ongoing tensions here have added something extra to the flows in markets this week. There were some safety bids earlier in the week but if anything else, it is at least propping up oil prices again. WTI crude is seen up 2% today to touch $70 again.