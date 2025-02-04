This sounds like the beginning of the end, as Zelensky says they're ready for the diplomatic track to end the war and ready to talk to Putin if necessary. He said Europe must be present at negotiations.

I don't believe he's said this kind of thing before. Previously he's said they would never negotiate away their sovereignty but he's clearly getting pressure from the Trump administration now.

In any case, this will be a very, very tough negotiation. Putin has said for awhile the peace talks are possible but not with Zelensky.

I would take this as a positive for the euro as a straight-forward trade.