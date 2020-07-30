August market seasonals: A moment for the risk averse

Author: Adam Button | Category: Forex Orders

Stocks lower, bonds higher

The berries come out in August and that makes for a feast for the bears. August is the weakest month for the S&P 500 over the past decade. The average decline is -0.78% and four of the past 10 years have included declines of more than 3%.

Bonds tell the same story. It's the best month for 10-year note futures and they've risen in 8 of the past 10 years. The chart here is the 10-year yield, which moves inverse to prices. It briefly broke the April low earlier today and that may set it on a path for a retest of the March low.
US 10 year yields

Outside of the US, it's also (by far) the weakest month for the Nikkei 225 and the second-weakest month for the FTSE 100.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose