CFTC Commitments of Traders: Few heroes in this market

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending April 14, 2020:





EUR long 87K vs 80K long last week. Longs increased by 7k

GBP long 3K vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K

JPY long 22K vs 22K long last week. Unchanged

CHF long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



AUD short 36k vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K



NZD short 15K vs 14K short last week. Unchanged



CAD short 24k vs 24K short last week. Unchanged What's shocking to me is how little appetite there is to take positions right now. Market participants are leaving the markets to the whims of flows.

Aside from that, the big and inexplicable long position in the euro. I question if that's truly a non-commercial position.



