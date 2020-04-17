CFTC Commitments of Traders: Few heroes in this market
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending April 14, 2020:
- EUR long 87K vs 80K long last week. Longs increased by 7k
- GBP long 3K vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- JPY long 22K vs 22K long last week. Unchanged
- CHF long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- AUD short 36k vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- NZD short 15K vs 14K short last week. Unchanged
- CAD short 24k vs 24K short last week. Unchanged
Aside from that, the big and inexplicable long position in the euro. I question if that's truly a non-commercial position.