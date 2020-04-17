CFTC Commitments of Traders: Few heroes in this market

Author: Adam Button | Category: Forex Orders

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending April 14, 2020:

  • EUR long 87K vs 80K long last week. Longs increased by 7k
  • GBP long 3K vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • JPY long 22K vs 22K long last week. Unchanged
  • CHF long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • AUD short 36k vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • NZD short 15K  vs 14K short last week. Unchanged
  • CAD short 24k vs 24K short last week. Unchanged
What's shocking to me is how little appetite there is to take positions right now. Market participants are leaving the markets to the whims of flows.

Aside from that, the big and inexplicable long position in the euro. I question if that's truly a non-commercial position.


