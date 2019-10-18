CFTC Commitments of Traders: Pound shorts haven't been squeezed...yet

Forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending October 15, 2019:





EUR short 75K vs 75K short last week. Unchanged

GBP short 73K vs 73K short last week. Unchanged

JPY short 7K vs 11K long last week. Longs switch to shorts in an 18K drop

CHF short 13k vs 11k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

AUD short 48k vs 46k short last week. Shorts increased by 2K



NZD short 40K vs 38K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K



CAD long 13K vs 5K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K

The big moves in sterling came last week and I'm surprised there wasn't any covering through Tuesday. That's good news if you're long GBP because it leaves lots of juice to squeeze.