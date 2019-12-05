Forex option expiries for the New York cut on December 5, 2019:
Options running off on Thursday at 10 am ET (1500 GMT)
These are generally modest with Friday's expiration in the euro as the only decent-sized option cluster for the remainder of the week.
- EUR/USD: 1.1050 (EU686m), 1.1110 (EU639m), 1.1115 (EU598m), 1.1120 (EU746m)
- Friday at 1.1040 (EU1.3b)
- USD/JPY: 108.40 ($480m), 109.00 ($627m), 109.15 ($770m), 109.50 ($483m)
- GBP/USD: 1.3050 (GBP302m), 1.3100 (GBP274m)
- AUD/USD: 0.6900 (AUD890m)
- USD/CAD: Nothing significant