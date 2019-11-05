FX option exipiries for the New York cut on November 5, 2019

Author: Adam Button | Category: Forex Orders

What's on the docket today

Some interesting options are running off in AUD/USD including a billion just above spot. There are also are some other notable expiries. Remember that New York rolled its clocks back an hour on Sunday so these are coming an hour earlier this week.

  • EUR/USD: 1.1200 (EU710m)
  • USD/JPY: 108.00 ($480m), 108.15 ($405m), 110.00 ($740m)
  • GBP/USD: 1.2890 (GBP245m), 1.2900 (GBP1.5b), 1.2950 (GBP752m), 1.3000 (GBP294m)
  • AUD/USD: 0.6810 (AUD521m), 0.6900 (AUD1.0b), 0.6905 (AUD508m)
  • NZD/USD: 0.6350 (NZD416m)


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose