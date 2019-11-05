FX option exipiries for the New York cut on November 5, 2019
What's on the docket today
Some interesting options are running off in AUD/USD including a billion just above spot. There are also are some other notable expiries. Remember that New York rolled its clocks back an hour on Sunday so these are coming an hour earlier this week.
- EUR/USD: 1.1200 (EU710m)
- USD/JPY: 108.00 ($480m), 108.15 ($405m), 110.00 ($740m)
- GBP/USD: 1.2890 (GBP245m), 1.2900 (GBP1.5b), 1.2950 (GBP752m), 1.3000 (GBP294m)
- AUD/USD: 0.6810 (AUD521m), 0.6900 (AUD1.0b), 0.6905 (AUD508m)
- NZD/USD: 0.6350 (NZD416m)