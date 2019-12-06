FX option expiration for December 6, 2019: Some big euro strikes in play

Author: Adam Button | Category: Forex Orders

Option expiries for the New York cut (10 am ET) on December 6

The euro made some gains Thursday to put some space between spot and the 1.1040 expiry but everything is in play if there's a big non-farm payrolls miss.

  • EUR/USD: 1.1040 (EU1.3b), 1.1075 (EU887m), 1.1100 (EU805m), 1.1200 (EU1.2b)
  • USD/JPY: 107.55 ($1.0b), 110.00 ($497m)
  • GBP/USD: 1.3000 (GBP439m), 1.3075 (GBP259m), 1.3100 (GBP753m), 1.3170 (GBP335m), 1.3200 (GBP318m)
  • AUD/USD: 0.6740 (AUD596m), 0.6835 (AUD1.0b)
  • USD/CAD: Nothing significant nearby


