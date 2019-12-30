Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for the 10am NY cut on Monday 30 December 2019 - none
FX option expiries for Friday December 27 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday December 24 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday December 23 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday December 20 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
A guide to FOMC hawks and doves in 2020
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.9805 (vs. yesterday at 6.9879)
China completes shift to loan prime rate as its new lending benchmark
ECB's Holzman says he doesn't expect a return to positive rates in 2020
ECB: Survey-based indicators suggest that stabilisation of global activity has continued in Q4