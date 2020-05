USD/JPY



106.00 429m USD



107.00 861m



107.40 1.1bn

GBP/USD

1.2440 350m GBP

AUD/USD

0.6500 1.0bn AUD

USD/CAD

1.4000 1.5bn USD

EUR/GBP

0.8740 420m EUR



0.8750 362m





A couple of "bn" amounts up there, bolded one of them (a bn in AUD is relatively much more substantial than the 1.1bn in USD/JPY) …. 1.5bn USD/CAD is getting there too