Global currency trading volumes surge to highest-ever level

Author: Adam Button | Category: Forex Orders

Trading hits $6.6 billion per day

Trading in the foreign exchange market has hit $6.6 trillion per day, according to the latest survey from the Bank of International Settlements.

The BIS today reported today that volume in the survey month of April rose 29% compared to 2016. The comprehensive survey is conducted every three years.

Aside from the jump, what stands out was the rise in swaps trading -- which is now nearly half the market.

Other key details:
  • 88% of all trades include USD
  • London accounts for 43% of all activity
  • US trading is 17%
  • EM currencies are now 25% of turnover
  • Trading involving the euro hit 32%
  • Trading involving the yen at 17%
  • Yuan trading is 4%
  • Spot FX trading rose 20% to $2 trillion
The changes in volumes of the major currencies was muted compared to 2016 aside from a small drop in the yen but that may have been due to lower volatility in the survey month.

