Global currency trading volumes surge to highest-ever level

Trading hits $6.6 billion per day





Trading in the foreign exchange market has hit $6.6 trillion per day, according to the latest survey from the Bank of International Settlements.



The BIS today reported today that volume in the survey month of April rose 29% compared to 2016. The comprehensive survey is conducted every three years.





Aside from the jump, what stands out was the rise in swaps trading -- which is now nearly half the market.





Other key details: