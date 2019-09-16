Global currency trading volumes surge to highest-ever level
Trading hits $6.6 billion per day
Trading in the foreign exchange market has hit $6.6 trillion per day, according to the latest survey from the Bank of International Settlements.
The BIS today reported today that volume in the survey month of April rose 29% compared to 2016. The comprehensive survey is conducted every three years.
Aside from the jump, what stands out was the rise in swaps trading -- which is now nearly half the market.
Other key details:
- 88% of all trades include USD
- London accounts for 43% of all activity
- US trading is 17%
- EM currencies are now 25% of turnover
- Trading involving the euro hit 32%
- Trading involving the yen at 17%
- Yuan trading is 4%
- Spot FX trading rose 20% to $2 trillion
The changes in volumes of the major currencies was muted compared to 2016 aside from a small drop in the yen but that may have been due to lower volatility in the survey month.