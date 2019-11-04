Option expiries for the New York cut, November 4, 2019
What's on deck for today
The first thing to note is that 10 am in New York is an hour earlier than it was last week. It falls at 1500 GMT because New York clocks went backwards an hour on Sunday.
With that, the calendar is light today aside from a few notable expiries:
- EUR/USD: 1.1070 (EU706m), 1.1100 (EU1.1b), 1.1155 (EU807m), 1.1200 (EU562m)
- USD/JPY: 107.90 ($510m), 109.00 ($384m). On Wednesday there is 1.5B rolling off at 108.00.
- GBP/USD: 1.2866 (GBP202m). Tomorrow there is 1.3B at 1.2900
- AUD/USD: 0.6950 (AUD1.0b)
- NZD/USD: 0.6430 (NZD202m)