Option expiries for the New York cut on Nov 7: A big one in cable today

EUR/USD: 1.1050 (EU921m), 1.1095 (EU580m), 1.1100 (EU1.0b), 1.1135 (EU821m), 1.1150 (EU583m)

USD/JPY: 108.30 ($381m), 108.45 ($824m), 108.50 ($1.2b), 109.00 ($945m), 109.05 ($540m), 110.00 ($805m)

GBP/USD: 1.2700 (GBP2.3b), 1.2800 (GBP830m), 1.2825 (GBP257m)

I highlighed the huge expiry at 1.27 yesterday but with spot at 1.2815 the one at 1.2800 is more likely to come into play. There's also weekend risk with election polls so there will be plenty to watch surrounding the pound in the hour or so after the cut.