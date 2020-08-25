Prelim month-end fixing model points to USD selling vs EUR and GBP - Citi

The preliminary output of this month-end fixing model point to USD selling against EUR and GBP at month end, according to data from Citi Research.

"The preliminary estimate of month-end FX hedge rebalancing flows points to a net USD selling need on Monday, 31 August, Citi notes.

"The relative outperformance of US assets has likely left foreign investors under-hedged, giving a net USD sell-signal to increase hedges. This foreign rebalancing need is estimated to be -14bp of global passive index-following assets, -12bp of which are made up of equities...," Citi adds.