Some pretty hefty options expiries tomorrow

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Forex Orders

EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD option expiries in play

There are a number of hefty option expires tomorrow. That could influence trading as time value is eroded into settlement or lead to sharp moves as traders short scramble to hedge positions.  The important thing to realize is be alert.

EURUSD: Current price 1.1063
  • 1.1065, EU 591M
  • 1.1070, EU 1.8B
  • 1.1100, EU 616M
  • 1.1120, EU 576M
USDJPY: Current price 108.62.
  • 107.90, $550M
  • 108.00, $1.2B
  • 108.50, $411M
  • 108.60, $888M
  • 108.65, $585M
  • 109.00, $2.5B
  • 109.15, $541M
GBPUSD: Current price 1.3148
  • 1.3070, GBP383M
  • 1.3080, GBP841M
  • 1.3100, GBP263M
  • 1.3150, GBP629M
  • 1.3200, GBP567M


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose