Some pretty hefty options expiries tomorrow
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD option expiries in play
There are a number of hefty option expires tomorrow. That could influence trading as time value is eroded into settlement or lead to sharp moves as traders short scramble to hedge positions. The important thing to realize is be alert.
EURUSD: Current price 1.1063
- 1.1065, EU 591M
- 1.1070, EU 1.8B
- 1.1100, EU 616M
- 1.1120, EU 576M
USDJPY: Current price 108.62.
- 107.90, $550M
- 108.00, $1.2B
- 108.50, $411M
- 108.60, $888M
- 108.65, $585M
- 109.00, $2.5B
- 109.15, $541M
GBPUSD: Current price 1.3148
- 1.3070, GBP383M
- 1.3080, GBP841M
- 1.3100, GBP263M
- 1.3150, GBP629M
- 1.3200, GBP567M