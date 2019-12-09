Some pretty hefty options expiries tomorrow

EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD option expiries in play

There are a number of hefty option expires tomorrow. That could influence trading as time value is eroded into settlement or lead to sharp moves as traders short scramble to hedge positions. The important thing to realize is be alert.





EURUSD: Current price 1.1063

1.1065, EU 591M



1.1070, EU 1.8B



1.1100, EU 616M

1.1120, EU 576M USDJPY: Current price 108.62.

107.90, $550M

108.00, $1.2B



108.50, $411M



108.60, $888M

108.65, $585M



109.00, $2.5B



109.15, $541M

GBPUSD: Current price 1.3148