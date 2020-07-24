The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As the North American session begins, the JPY is the strongest of the majors, the AUD is the weakest. The risk off flows continue as investors flee stocks (in particular the tech stocks). Intel reported after the close and despite a beat on the top and bottom line, the delay of the 7 nano chip has investors fleeing (down -13.3% in pre-market trading). Other high flyers are also lower. China ordered a US consulate in Chengdu closed





The ranges and changes are showing a run into the JPY. the JPY pairs all have decent ranges compared to the 22 day averages and are trading near session lows at the morning snap shot.









In other markets



spot gold is trading up $6.20 or 0.33% $1893.65. Silver is trading up 4.3 cents or 0.19% at $22.63

in the US WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.22 or 0.54% of $41.30 in the premarket for US stocks the major indices are trading lower:



Dow is down around -90 points



S&P index is down -11 points

NASDAQ index is down -114 points

in the European equity markets the major indices also lower:



German DAX, -1.57%



France's CAC, -1.29%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.1%



Spain's Ibex, -1.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.4%

in the US debt market yields are mixed but little changed











In the European debt market, yields trading higher.











