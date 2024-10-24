US equities on Thursday:
UBS say to expect more volatility ahead, through to the election.
Analysts there nominate 4 reasons:
- higher yields
- expectations for a more modest pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts
- geopolitical concerns
- election uncertainty
And point to the VIX around its long-run average of 20, off its lows seen earlier this year.
UBS maintain their forecast for the S&P 500 at 6600 by year-end 2025:
- corporate earnings solid
- resilient US economy
- Fed committed to lowering rates
- AI demand still a driver of growth