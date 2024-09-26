The S&P index is closing at another record high. The index is up 23.11 points or 0.40% at 5745.37. The new intraday all-time high comes in at 5767.37.

The Dow industrial average also rose 5 260.36 points or 0.62% at 42175.11, and the NASDAQ index gained 108.09 points or 0.60% at 18190.29.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 12.41 points or 0.57% at 2209.87.

US stock moves higher were influenced by sharp gains in China stocks overnight, after fiscal policy promises from the Politburo. Earlier this week the PBOC lowered rates, starting the monetary policy stimulus.

Shares of Dell surged by $6.32 or 5.26% at $126.49. The Dell gains came after the Department of Justice announced they were investigating Super Micro Computer. SMCI shares plunged $55.75 or -12.17% to $102.40. The low price today reached a low as level since January 19. Dell is thought of as an alternative to SMCI.