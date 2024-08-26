Apple is announcing a change in its senior management as Luca Maestri its current CFO will step down as of January 1 and be replaced by Kevan Perakh.
Apple shares are trading around -0.7 in after-hours trading, after closing higher by 0.15% today.
Apple is announcing a change in its senior management as Luca Maestri its current CFO will step down as of January 1 and be replaced by Kevan Perakh.
Apple shares are trading around -0.7 in after-hours trading, after closing higher by 0.15% today.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read