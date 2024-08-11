I posted a little while back on this forecast from BCA Research:
The firm reiterated this forecast in a report published late lat week:
- expects stocks to stabilize in the near term
- says though that the medium-term direction is to the downside
- continue to expect the US to enter a recession in late-2024 or early-2025
- sees the S&P 500 collapsing sometime in 2025
- sees the 10-year Treasury note yield down to 3%
---
I am on board with the stability in the short term, I reckon its sideways for a good few months to come.
As for 3,750, yikes, that would be would be a collapse indeed: