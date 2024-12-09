Analysts at Bank of America re eyeing 'two remaining major events' left for this year, the US CPI report, then the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting:

“We believe the two remaining major events of the year (CPI and FOMC) can set the near-term direction of the market.”

“A softer print can clear the path for a year-end rally, with the second half of December being the second strongest period of the year, up 1.0% on average.”

“On the contrary, a firmer print can revamp volatility, especially after the 5% post-election rally.”

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not until next week (December 17 - 18) while the November CPI data is due Wednesday, December 11: