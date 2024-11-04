Bank of America on Q3 earnings:

nearly 80% of S&P 500 index have reported so far

signs that the season will remain strong

consensus EPS is now up 2% vs. where it stood as of October 1, which means its tracking +6% YoY, in line with our forecast

68%/57%/45% beat on EPS/sales/both so far, compared to the historical average of 59%/59%/41% and last quarter’s 71%/56%/46%

mentions of weak demand have jumped but signs its bottomed .... worst in de-stocking is behind us

S&P 500 update:

The amount of words that have been written about this tiny pullback .... sheesh.