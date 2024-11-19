Bank of America says broad market is ‘statistically expensive on almost every metric’

raises year-end price S&P 500 to 6,000

we see limited near-term upside to the cap-weighted S&P 500 and prefer the equal-weighted index, but our bear market signposts — the triggers that typically precede an S&P 500 peak — are not signaling elevated risks of an imminent bear market

on the other hand, the S&P 500 is higher quality, less levered and more asset light compared to prior decades

long-term growth expectations on megacap tech at a record high

sees potential for a market rotation into cyclicals and high dividend-yielding stocks