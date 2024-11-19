Bank of America says broad market is ‘statistically expensive on almost every metric’

  • raises year-end price S&P 500 to 6,000
  • we see limited near-term upside to the cap-weighted S&P 500 and prefer the equal-weighted index, but our bear market signposts — the triggers that typically precede an S&P 500 peak — are not signaling elevated risks of an imminent bear market
  • on the other hand, the S&P 500 is higher quality, less levered and more asset light compared to prior decades
  • long-term growth expectations on megacap tech at a record high
  • sees potential for a market rotation into cyclicals and high dividend-yielding stocks
S&P 500 daily chart boa forecast 19 November 2024 2