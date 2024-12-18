Bank of America's latest global fund manager survey finds that investor sentiment is "super-bullish" in December, reflecting a surge in optimism about economic growth and financial markets.

The survey highlights:

Record-Low Cash Allocation: Investors have cut cash holdings to record lows.

Record-High U.S. Stock Allocation: Allocation to U.S. equities has reached unprecedented levels.

: Allocation to U.S. equities has reached unprecedented levels. Global Risk Appetite: Risk appetite is at its highest level in three years, fueled by optimism surrounding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's second term and expectations of a rate-cutting Federal Reserve.

On the economic outlook:

Soft Landing Most Likely: 60% of investors believe inflation will be reduced without significant economic slowdown.

No Landing Gaining Traction: 33% expect a 'no landing' scenario, where the economy continues growing in an inflationary environment, marking an eight-month high.

: expect a 'no landing' scenario, where the economy continues growing in an inflationary environment, marking an . Hard Landing Unlikely: Only 6% foresee a 'hard landing'—a sharp slowdown or recession—representing a six-month low in pessimism.

The findings signal widespread optimism that the economy can navigate inflation and growth challenges without significant disruption, reinforcing investor confidence heading into 2025.

Anybody else wary when they read:

"super-bullish"

Record-Low Cash Allocation

Record-High U.S. Stock Allocation

?

In answer to a question earlier this week, or maybe late last week, I said I was closing my eyes and staying long S&P 500. I've now taken to holding my nose as well.

S&P 500 weekly candles