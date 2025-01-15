TradeCompass: Boeing (BA) Stock Analysis – 15 January 2025

Financial Instrument: Boeing Stock (BA)

Price at the Time of Analysis: $167.02 (based on the close of January 14, premarket session not yet opened)

Key Levels and Trade Scenarios for Boeing Stock Today

Bullish Above: $167.90

Why Bullish Above:

If Boeing stock rises above $167.90, it would signal a break above a significant Value Area Low (VAL) observed during most of December, indicating renewed bullish sentiment.

Bullish Profit Targets for Boeing Stock Today:

$173.39 – Near the Value Area Highs (VAHs) of mid-January, a logical level for partial profit-taking. $180.84 – Just below the VAH from December 27, serving as an extended target for swing trades.

Bearish Below: $163.61

Why Bearish Below:

A move below $163.61 places the price under yesterday’s VWAP’s second lower standard deviation, signaling significant selling pressure and a bearish outlook.

Bearish Profit Targets for Boeing Stock Today:

$160.37 – Just above the VAH of December 4, a key level for initial profit-taking. $153.59 – An extended target for bearish trades, offering substantial downside potential.

Educational Insights for Boeing Stock Traders

VWAP in Boeing Stock Analysis

The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a crucial tool for understanding institutional activity in Boeing stock trading.

How to Apply VWAP in Stock Trading Today: VWAP helps identify areas of dynamic support and resistance, with buying often occurring below VWAP and selling above it. When combined with key levels like VAH and VAL, VWAP allows traders to refine entries and exits. Monitor premarket and opening price action relative to VWAP to confirm directional bias for the day.



Value Area in Boeing Stock Today

Why the Value Area Is Important:

The Value Area identifies where 70% of trading volume occurs, offering key zones for traders to plan their strategies. Bullish Strategy: Look for long opportunities near the VAL, targeting the VAH for potential gains. Bearish Strategy: Consider short positions near the VAH, aiming for the VAL or lower levels. Use Value Area analysis in conjunction with Delta and VWAP for better accuracy in BA stock trading today .

Disclaimer

This Boeing stock analysis is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading in stocks, including BA, involves risks and may not suit all investors. Always trade responsibly and manage your risk effectively.

