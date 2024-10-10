Dow Jones / Market Watch with the comments from ex-PIMCO Bill Gross, known as the "bond king."

  • suggests that the biggest gains from the U.S. stock market's historic bull run are likely behind us
  • anticipates that the S&P 500 will produce modest, low-single-digit returns for the fourth quarter of 2024 and beyond

Advises investors to favour more defensively oriented stocks (those offering high dividend yields)

  • a relatively low allocation to bonds (Gross has warned in the past that Treasury yields could move higher as large budget deficits force the U.S. Treasury to continue increasing issuance)
