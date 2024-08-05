It was a broad sell off across the board in the US stock market. Every Dow stock was lower.

The largest decline was Intel with an additional decline of -6.40%. Apple fell -4.85% and Amazon fell -4.07%. The days of Intel in the Dow 30 is likely limited after its fall from grace over the last few years.

Meanwhile, in the S&P every S&P sector was lower led by information technology at -3.78% and Telecommunications at -3.36%.

Information Technology : -3.78%

Consumer Discretionary : -3.36%

Consumer Staples : -3.07%

Telecommunication Services : -2.95%

Financials : -2.90%

Energy : -2.69%

Utilities : -2.69%

Industrials : -2.28%

Real Estate : -2.01%

Health Care : -1.94%

Materials: -1.72%

The final numbers for the major indices shows:

Dow Industrial Average average fell -1033.99 points or 2.60% at 38703.26

S&P index fell -160.21 points or -3.00% at 5186.34.

NASDAQ index fell by -576.08 points or -3.43% at 16200.08

The Russell 2000 fell -70.14 points or -3.33% at 2039.16

After close

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) 02 2024 (USD):

Adj. EPS : 0.09 (beat, expected 0.08)

Revenue: 678.1 mln (beat, expected 650 mln)

Lucid Group (LCID) 02 2024 (USD):

Adj. EPS : -0.29 (missed, expected -0.26)

Revenue: 0.20 bln (beat, expected 0.19 bln)

CSX Corp (CSX) 02 2024 (USD):

EPS : 0.49 (beat, expected 0.48)

Revenue: 3.7 bln (met expectations, expected 3.7 bln)

The Palantir earnings is catching attention and shares are up 16.44% in after hours trading. Lucid shares are up 13.33% after their earnings.