A weekend note from noted analyst Ed Yardini with a strong bullish outlook on US equities.

Forecasts:

S&P 500 to 6,100 for the end of 2024

7000 for end 2025

8,000 for 2026

10,000 by the end of the decade

Citing:

“We expect to see animal spirits in measures of consumer and business optimism in coming months as occurred when Trump was elected in 2016.”

stock market seemed “thrilled” about Trump’s win,and the potential for a 'red sweep', moving to price a more “pro-business” (tax cuts and deregulation) environment

increased forecast for the S&P 500’s 2026 operating EPS to $320 from $300

Could see a “meltup” in equities, that, in turn, would “set the stage for a meltdown.”

