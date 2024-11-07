China stocks fall again at open as investors brace for Trump presidency China and Hong Kong stocks started lower on Thursday - info via Reuters.

Investors are wary of heightened tensions around security and trade in a second Donald Trump presidency.

On the other hand, the Chinese leadership meeting, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, is expected to bring further stimulus measures. This concludes on Friday.

Price action hasn't conveyed too much angst on the election. Down a little from its high of the week: