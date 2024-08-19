China has stopped publishing daily data on foreign fund flows into its stock market

publishing of daily data on foreign fund flows into its stock market stopped on Monday

the move is seen as an attempt to prop up sentiment amid ongoing outflows, at at the very least an effort to reduce volatility from high-frequency data

Year-to-date foreign flows turned negative as of Friday, could be first annual outflow since 2016 if selling persists

Investors now limited to quarterly central bank reports on foreign-held assets

The background to this:

China's benchmark CSI 300 is down over 9% from May peak despite state fund purchases

Economic data remains weak, geopolitical tensions loom ahead of US election

Follows earlier moves to limit intraday flow data and real-time mutual fund valuations

Only aggregate turnover and top 10 active securities data to be published daily

Southbound flows from China to Hong Kong will still be reported in real-time

China's continued efforts to manage market sentiment by limiting potentially negative data points raises transparency concerns but aligns with Beijing's broader strategy of controlling information flow in financial markets. An not just financial markets ....