China will guide fund companies to buy their own equity funds using some of their profits.

The vice head of China’s financial regulator says major state insurers will be encouraged to allocate 30% of their newly generated premium income to stock investments.

Dividend payouts and share buybacks by listed companies hit record highs last year.

More than 310 listed companies are expected to pay out dividends totaling over 340 billion yuan in the first two months of this year.