China vice finance minister

  • Large state-owned commercial insurance companies still have room to increase their capital market investment.

Other officials:

  • China will guide fund companies to buy their own equity funds using some of their profits.

  • The vice head of China’s financial regulator says major state insurers will be encouraged to allocate 30% of their newly generated premium income to stock investments.

  • Dividend payouts and share buybacks by listed companies hit record highs last year.

  • More than 310 listed companies are expected to pay out dividends totaling over 340 billion yuan in the first two months of this year.

  • The current dividend yield of the CSI 300 Index has reached 3%, significantly higher than the yield on the 10-year treasury bond.

This is related to this from earlier:

