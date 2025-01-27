China's financial regulator - China Securities Regulatory Commission - has approved a second batch of long-term stock investment pilot programs worth 52 billion yuan ($7.25 billion).
- Major insurers, including China Pacific Life, Taikang Life, and Sunshine Life, along with asset management firms, will participate through contractual funds.
- The initiative aims to enhance market stability by leveraging long-term and patient capital.
- This follows a newly announced plan last week by Chinese financial authorities to encourage medium- and long-term investment in the stock market to support stable performance.
Info via Xinhua on Sunday, China time.