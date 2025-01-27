China's financial regulator - China Securities Regulatory Commission - has approved a second batch of long-term stock investment pilot programs worth 52 billion yuan ($7.25 billion).

Major insurers, including China Pacific Life, Taikang Life, and Sunshine Life, along with asset management firms, will participate through contractual funds.

The initiative aims to enhance market stability by leveraging long-term and patient capital.

This follows a newly announced plan last week by Chinese financial authorities to encourage medium- and long-term investment in the stock market to support stable performance.

Info via Xinhua on Sunday, China time.