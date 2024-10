ICYMI from late last week - Snippet from Barclays on emerging markets:

Record inflows for EMs (for the week to Wednesday), US$41bn total, mainly into China:

record inflows into Chinese equities: $39 billion of inflows

$30 billion inflow from domestic investors

$9 billion inflow from foreign investors

On Japan (not an EM) Barclays add that equities saw an outflow of US$9bn, the largest in 20 years.